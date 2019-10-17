UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop Held At Government College Women University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:09 PM

Workshop held at Government College Women University

The Government College Women University's department of economics arranged a day-long workshop on 'Role of women businessmen in promotion of social & economic development' here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University's department of economics arranged a day-long workshop on 'Role of women businessmen in promotion of social & economic development' here Thursday.

Chairperson Economic Department Prof Ferzana Hashmi presided over the function while Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abdul Rashed participated in workshop as resource person.

Prof Ferzana Hashmi said the aimed of holding the workshop was to provide guidance to women about initiating business so that they could play their role in national and economic development in the country.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shabana Fakhar and Mian Abudl Rasheed also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chamber Women Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

26 minutes ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

40 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

58 minutes ago

NAB starts seizing Babar Ghauri's properties

2 minutes ago

RTA obtains Best Business Award for innovative tra ..

1 hour ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme for youth assistance announ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.