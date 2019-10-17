Workshop held at Government College Women University

The Government College Women University's department of economics arranged a day-long workshop on 'Role of women businessmen in promotion of social & economic development' here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University's department of economics arranged a day-long workshop on 'Role of women businessmen in promotion of social & economic development' here Thursday.

Chairperson Economic Department Prof Ferzana Hashmi presided over the function while Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abdul Rashed participated in workshop as resource person.

Prof Ferzana Hashmi said the aimed of holding the workshop was to provide guidance to women about initiating business so that they could play their role in national and economic development in the country.

Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Shabana Fakhar and Mian Abudl Rasheed also spoke.