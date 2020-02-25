Workshop on Art of Living concludes at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)

(@FahadShabbir)

Four-day workshop on 'The Art of Living' organized by the Department of Sociology in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has concluded here

The resource persons of the workshop were Ms. Shahnaz Minallah, Dr. Adeela Rehman and Ms. Saira Batool. Dr. Sarwet Rasul, Faculty Advisor for Arts and Social Sciences was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

She appreciated the idea of conducting a workshop on 'The Art of Living'. She said that one does not only need to put effort for the professional life and material gains, but also in terms of gaining peace of mind, composure and mindfulness. We need to consume our energies to stay connected to our roots as a human beings and this will have a long lasting impact not only on our personal but professional lives, she added.

The first three days of the workshop sessions were conducted by Shahnaz Minallah, a trainer, and a life coach of mindfulness and self-mastery. Sessions were full of energy, enthusiasm and dedication and they made the participants learn Yoga, meditation, sufi chants, breathing exercises, nostril exercises and the techniques for purifying mind and soul from negative thoughts and building up positive energies.

Dr. Adeela Rehman, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, taught the techniques of managing social stress.

She emphasized on developing positive thoughts and positive social relationship between one another by managing social stress.

Ms. Saira Batool, lecturer, Department of Sociology, Islamic International University delivered a lecture on 'Social Construction of Happiness' and beautifully illustrated many facets of happiness that society creates and imposes on an individual.

While addressing the closing ceremony Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO motivated the youth for positive social development by sharing his own struggles and accomplishments.

He invited FJWU for more collaboration in future for the promotion of sustainable social development by involving university graduates to play their role for the progress, not only of the society but the whole nation.

At the end, Dr. Adeela Rehman thanked SSDO for sponsoring the event and collaborating with the department.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants of the workshop.