Workshop On "Future Of Business & Digital Media" Held At Sargodha University

Workshop on "Future of Business & Digital Media" held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :A one-day workshop on "Future of Business and Challenges of Digital World" was organized by Career Counseling Society and Noon Business school at Sargodha University.

The workshop was attended by member of PEMRA board Faisal Sher Jan, faculty members of Noon Business School and a large number of students.

Highlighting the importance of new and small scale business, Faisal Sher Jan said that youth should move away from job thinking to business, adding that, small-scale business would reduce the country's imports and increase exports, which would stabilize the country's economy.

Faisal Sher Jan stressed the need for e-commerce to modernize traditional business.

He said that a company or organization that does not use the internet, social media and other digital media was lagging behind in the race for growth.

Everything in the world is rapidly becoming digital and it was important to understand andmeet the requirements of digital age to keep pace with the times, he added.

