Workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology to begin from Thursday

A four-day-long 3rd Summer School on Green Spin in Biotechnology organized by Dr. A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi (UoK) would commence from Thursday (August 1)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A four-day-long 3rd Summer school on Green Spin in Biotechnology organized by Dr. A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi (UoK) would commence from Thursday ( August 1).

The inaugural ceremony of the workshop would be held at the Jinnah Auditorium, KIBGE, KU, at 9am, said a statement on Wednesday.

Noted nuclear physicist and metallurgic engineer Dr. A. Q. Khan would be the chief guest on the first day while KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Khalid Mahmood Iraqi would be the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the workshop which would be held on August 4 at 4pm.