Workshop on procurement process held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A seminar-cum workshop on procurement process and allied matters was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) here Friday.

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said the university was adopting an effective modern management system under which procurement and other records would be shifted towards electronic filing and e-tracking.

The initiatives also helped save official record from destroying incidence, he added.

He said the university was making all out efforts to ensure transparency and merit.

With the use of modern information technology trends and other tools, the procurement process had become more sophisticated, he added.

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director Shahid Hussain said more than 60 percent of corruption cases across the provinces were identified due to non-adopting of PPRA rules.

He said the PPRA was endowed with the responsibility of prescribing regulations and procedures for public procurements owned public sector organizations with a view to improve governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, works and services.