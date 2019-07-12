UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Workshop On Procurement Process Held At The University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Workshop on procurement process held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A seminar-cum workshop on procurement process and allied matters was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A seminar-cum workshop on procurement process and allied matters was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) here Friday.

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said the university was adopting an effective modern management system under which procurement and other records would be shifted towards electronic filing and e-tracking.

The initiatives also helped save official record from destroying incidence, he added.

He said the university was making all out efforts to ensure transparency and merit.

With the use of modern information technology trends and other tools, the procurement process had become more sophisticated, he added.

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Managing Director Shahid Hussain said more than 60 percent of corruption cases across the provinces were identified due to non-adopting of PPRA rules.

He said the PPRA was endowed with the responsibility of prescribing regulations and procedures for public procurements owned public sector organizations with a view to improve governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, works and services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Technology All From Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner holds open court

6 minutes ago

Russian Envoy to OPCW Warns of Possible New Chemic ..

6 minutes ago

Date for submitting LLB semester exam forms extend ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.