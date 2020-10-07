UrduPoint.com
Workshop On Youth Capacity Building Held At UoM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:42 PM

Workshop on youth capacity building held at UoM

The Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Center for Research & Security Studies (CRSS), Peshawar organized two days Ulasi Taroon Youth Capacity Building Workshop in Digital Lab here on Wednesday

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Center for Research & Security Studies (CRSS), Peshawar organized two days Ulasi Taroon Youth Capacity Building Workshop in Digital Lab here on Wednesday.

The Project Manager, CRSS Shams Mohmand, Manager Programme,CRSS Malik Mustafa, Lead Facilitator and Educationist, Madam Shagufta Khaliq and Deputy Director, Students Societies, UoM Dr Mohammad Ayaz graced the event.

The Students of University of Malakand, University of Swat and University of Buner attended the event.

The Resource Persons of Training Workshop highlighted the Role of Youth in Social Cohesion, Interfaith Harmony through Equality, Diversity and Tolerance, Critical Thinking and Future Leaders, Peace Building and Conflict Resolution Approaches, Human Rights and Rule of Law.

More Stories From Education

