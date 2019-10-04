World Animal Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Animal Dayhere on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Animal Dayhere on Friday.

A walkand a seminarwere organized to mark the day to create awareness among people about the protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatmentand also avoid misuse (fights of animals) for entertainment purposes.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha led the walk while ProVice-Chancellor MasoodRabbani, UVAS senior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members participated. The walk started from VC office and took the round of the campus and culminated at infront of main lawn.