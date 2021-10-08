World Egg Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti urged Govt to start school lunch programme which is key way to eliminate malnutrition issues in growing children

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021) The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) observed “World Egg Day” in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday.



On the occasion, various activities, including a seminar, a walk, a documentary on Department of Poultry Production, egg nutrition presentation, egg eating & egg dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body.

Similar activities were also held at other campuses of UVAS including CVAS Narowal and CVAS Jhang Campus.

Regional Chairman PPA North Zone Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti presided over the seminar while Poultry Consultant Bio Paul International Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary, Dr Nusrat Tahir, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, poultry professionals from public & private organizations, PPA representatives and a large number of students from Kinnaird College for Women university (KCW), Aspire Collage and Government School of Mundaki and also from different departments of UVAS and faculty members attended.



Addressing the seminar, Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti spoke about the benefits of eating egg and poultry meat like milk for the growth of human body especially for growing children. He negate all kind of misconception (hormones & steroids used in poultry feed/eating egg is real cause of boost cholesterol) associated with poultry meat and egg.

He said fat and protein are the essential items in human diet and egg is the cheap source of getting protein. He called the government to start school lunch programme for school going students and provide them egg and drum stick on daily basis at their class rooms.

It is the key way to eliminate malnutrition issues in Pakistan he added. He congratulated UVAS for arranging successful event to highlight the importance of egg.

Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhary advised students to start a campaign as ambassadors to convince people regarding the benefits, nutritional value of egg, poultry meat and other poultry products for their better health.

He said egg is the unique and affordable source of getting protein which is the basic need for the growth of human body. He lauded under the dynamic leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Prof Dr Athar Mahmood the Department of Poultry Production play and vital role in the development of poultry sector and through its trained human resource and innovative research solving poultry diseases issues.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Anjum Khalique also spoke about the nutritional importance of egg He said UVAS is working closely with poultry industries and said many of poultry industrialists are graduated from UVAS.

Prof Dr Athar Mahmood said that this is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of egg and its important role in routine life.

He also presented the vote of thanks. Lecturer Dr Muhammad Usman gave a presentation on importance of egg for a healthy nation and the importance of protein in human diet while Lecturer Dr Faisal Hussnain briefed the audience regarding recently launched Poultry Advisory Services by Department of Poultry Production for general public to get free of cost guidance regarding poultry production.



Earlier, Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti along with representatives of PPA and UVAS faculty and students led the walk which started from Information Technology Center A Block and culminated at the Akram Complex.

At the end of seminar, Dr Abdul Kareem Bhatti along with PPA representatives distributed cash prizes among the winners of egg dishes and egg eating competitions.