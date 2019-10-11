World Egg Day observed at Ravi Campus Pattoki in befitting

Experts urged for creating awareness about nutritional value of egg and suggested development of poultry sector is key way to curb stunting growth & malnutrition issues in Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019) The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) observed “World Egg Day” in a befitting manner at Prof DrAkram Educational Complex Ravi Campus Pattoki on Friday.

On the occasion, various activities, includinga seminar, awalk, egg nutrition documentary & presentation, skit,egg-eating,design and dishes cookingcompetitions, speech and patriotic songby school kidswere featuredto create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body.

Similar activities also held in other campuses of UVAS. PPA North Zone ChairmanCh Muhammad Furghampresided over the seminar whileVice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha, Chouhdary Muhammad NusratTahir, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof DrAnjumKhalique, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof DrAtharMahmood, Managing Director Alltech Pakistan DrShahzadNaveedJadoonand a number of poultry professionals from public & private organizations, PPA representatives, students from Government PrimarySchoolMudeki, UVAS faculty members and a large number of studentswere attended. While addressing the audience in seminar, Chouhdary MuhammadFurghamadvised students toconvince peoples regarding benefits, nutritional value of poultry meat and poultry productsand play your vital role to eradicate misconceptions and myth about the poultry meat. He saidthat no steroids are added to poultry feed and accelerated growth of chicken due togenetics. He said egg is the unique and affordable source for getting protein which is the basic need for the growth of human body. He said with the help of Government of Punjab, PPA agreed to start school meal programme by providing an egg and drum stick to school going children regularly in their class rooms to curb malnutrition/stunting issues in Pakistan.

He lauded UVAS leadership for arranging World Egg Day in befitting manner at Ravi campus. Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha emphasizedUVAS students,being a professional it is your duty which learnt from this activityby utilizing your knowledge and skills to spread affectively awareness campaign for masses to clarify myths and controversies associated with eggs and highlight nutritional quality of poultry meat.He advised students to work hard with full of dedication and after getting education, in practical life to contribute your active role for the development of livestock, poultry and dairy industry and prosperity of Pakistan. He mentioned UVAS have state-of-the-art disease diagnostics labs facilities and students gets maximum practical experience and knowledge from these facilities. ProfDrAtharMahmoodsaid that this is the unique opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of egg and its important role in life. Prof DrAnjumKhalique presented the vote of thanks whileLecturer Faisal Hussnaingavepresentations on importance of egg for a healthy nation and the importance of protein in human diet. Earlier,Chouhdary MuhammadFurghamalong with VC Prof PashaPPA and representativesled thewalk which started from Information Technology Center A block andculminate at Akram Complex after took a round of A blockRavi campus. At the end of seminar, in egg dishes cooking contest, AminaChuhdary won first position. Chouhdary Muhammad Furghamalong with VC Prof Pasha and PPA representatives distributed cash prizes among egg design, egg dishes and egg eating contest winners and school children for patriotic song. Meanwhile Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) representatives along with Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha visited various labs of Central Laboratories Complex (CLC) at A, block Ravi Campus Pattoki.