World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

Experts urge students to create awareness about nutritional value of egg for the growth of human body; say awareness is a key to boosting poultry industry

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2020) The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) observed “World Egg Day” with the theme of “Eat Your Egg Today and Every Day” in a befitting manner at Ravi Campus, Pattoki, on Friday.

On the occasion, various activities, including a seminar, a walk, a documentary on Department of Poultry Production, egg nutrition presentation, a skit, egg-eating, egg shell models & egg dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among public about the nutritional value of egg and its importance for the growth of human body. Similar activities were also held at other campuses of UVAS.

Vice-Chairman PPA North Zone Raja Attique-ur-Rehman Abbasi presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dr Arshad Hanif Chaudhary, Rai Mansab Ali Kharal, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, poultry professionals from public & private organizations, PPA representatives and a large number of students from different departments of UVAS and faculty members attended.

Addressing the seminar, Raja Attique-ur-Rehman Abbasi advised students to start a campaign as ambassadors to convince people regarding the benefits, nutritional value of poultry meat and other poultry products for their better health. He said almost 15 lakh people are working in poultry industry and if poultry sector boosts in Pakistan, maximum job opportunities would be created for young graduates.

He said egg is the unique and affordable source of getting protein which is the basic need for the growth of human body.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is working closely with dairy and poultry industries and asked the Department of Poultry Production to focus on problem-oriented research. He also called for removing misconceptions about poultry meat and feed. He said it is direly needed to start a campaign through short video clips for consumer awareness to clarify myths and controversies associated with eggs and highlight nutritional quality of poultry meat. He mentioned UVAS ranked among top universities by the Times Higher Education in its recent World University Rankings 2021. He lauded organizers of the event under the leadership of Prof Dr Athar Mahmood.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Anjum Khalique also spoke about the nutritional importance of egg especially for the growth of brain. He said eating of egg protects human body from different diseases.

Prof Dr Athar Mahmood said that this is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the benefits of egg and its important role in routine life. Lecturer Dr Sohail Ahmad gave a presentation on importance of egg for a healthy nation and the importance of protein in human diet.

Earlier, Raja Attique-ur-Rehman along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim and representatives of PPA led the walk which started from Information Technology Center A Block and culminated at the Akram Complex.

At the end of seminar, Raja Attique-ur-Rehman along with Prof Nasim and PPA representatives distributed cash prizes among the winners of egg shell models, egg dishes and egg eating contests.