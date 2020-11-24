World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with HEC-Technology Development Fund, Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Supreme Feeds observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Support Sustainable Fishing: Learn Fisheries and Conservation”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with HEC-Technology Development Fund, Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Supreme Feeds observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Support Sustainable Fishing: Learn Fisheries and Conservation”. Various activities including a walk, fish netting, launching of new value-added products, cooking and presentations on different topics in seminar were featured to mark the day in befitting manner at Ravi Campus Pattoki.



Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Agriculture Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Chairman, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, fisheries professionals from public & private organizations, fish feed representatives from industries, stakeholders and a large number of students and faculty members attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abid Mahmood talked about the new technologies which are promoting fisheries sector in the country. He said fish should be consumed throughout the year and it is cheapest and valuable source of protein. He also said that PARB will financially assist to all those projects have in collaboration with the industry and stakeholders. The worked should be continued on fish processing for availability of quality fish products to the consumers he added.



While addressing the audience in the seminars, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed highlighted the well-balanced collaboration of academia and fish industry that is ultimate key to promote fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country. He lauded the effort and team work of Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture leadership especially for the establishment of Fish Processing Unit and the products are being processed. He said a large number of students getting maximum benefits, practical knowledge and skills from the processing unit.

Prof Dr Noor Khan informed the participants about the Fisheries and Aquaculture degree and scope and department development during the last fourteen years and importance of the fish protein. Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman brief about the various research projects running in the department and the role of UVAS in the development of Fisheries and Aquaculture sector.

Earlier Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the walk while a large number of stakeholders, students and faculty members were participated. Later Prof Dr Nasim along with Dr Abid Mahmood also visited the fish processing unit to see new ready to cook and ready to eat and frozen products, stalls of fish recopies prepared by the students and appreciated their efforts. At the end of seminar Prof Nasim Ahmed gave away souvenir to Dr Abid and distributed prizes among the winners of cooking competition.

Many informative lectures were delivered by stakeholders including Mr Kamran Maqsood and Dr Anser Mehmood Chatha on the topics of In-Pond Race Ways System (IPRS) in Pakistan, aquaculture in saline waters respectively.