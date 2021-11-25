World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Alltech Pakistan observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a future of protein” here on Thursday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021) The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Alltech Pakistan observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a future of protein” here on Thursday.



Various activities including a walk, seminar, fish netting, visit of fish processing & value edition unit, fish cooking & modal making competition organised to mark the day in befitting manner at Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the chief guest and presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Managing Director Alltech Pakistan Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dr Ansar Cahttha, fisheries professionals from public & private organizations, fish feed representatives from industries, fish farmers, stakeholders and a large number of students and faculty members attended.



While addressing the audience in the seminars, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that it is direly needed that all the fisheries stakeholders must sit together and prepared a policy paper to address all those issues related to feed cost, unnecessary taxes and contamination of water facing fisheries sector in the country.

He said such policy paper will present to superior authorities of Government to solve these issues. He said such programme/gathering are very necessary for promoting networking with the fisheries industries representatives, fish farmers, stakeholders, professionals/experts and academicians for share their experiences, innovations knowledge & ideas with each-others to strengthen the fisheries sector.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed highlighted the collaboration of academia and fish industry that is ultimate key to promote fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country.

He lauded the effort and team work of Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture leadership especially for the establishment of Fish Processing Unit and the products are being processed.

He said a large number of students getting maximum benefits, practical knowledge and skills from these facilities.

Prof Dr Noor Khan highlighted the significance of fisheries sector in Pakistan.

He said there is lot of opportunities available of business for the investors and entrepreneur. He said fisheries sector have huge potential and day by day rapidly flourishing in Pakistan. He said pollution, contamination of water and improper drainage system of water effected fish life.



Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon said that fish should be consumed throughout the year and it is cheapest and valuable source of protein. He also said academia industry partnership is a very necessary especially for the practical capacity building of students.

Dr Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed visited the fish processing unit to see new ready to cook and ready to eat and frozen products, stalls of fish recipes’ prepared by the students and appreciated their efforts.



Later they led the walk while a large number of stakeholders, students and faculty members were participated. At the end of seminar Prof Pasha and Prof Nasim Ahmed distributed cash prizes among the winners of cooking and model competition.



In which stakeholders/representatives from fisheries industries talked about the informative success stories that how they established their business. They also highlighted the issues, challenges and impediments involved in the development of fisheries sector in Pakistan.