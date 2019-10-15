World Food Day observed at UVAS

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN)of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreobserved “World Food Day” with the theme of “Our Action are our Future; Healthy Diets for A ZeroHunger World”

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN)of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreobserved “World Food Day” with the theme of “Our Action are our Future; Healthy Diets for A ZeroHunger World”. Various activities including an awareness seminar, speech, healthy cooking and poster competitions, presentations and documentaryfeatured to mark the day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pashapreside over the seminar whileChairman(FSHN)Dr Sana UllahIqbal and many guest speaker from public private sector organization includingNutrition officer (UNICEF) PunjabMsUzmaSafdar,Provincial Manager Food Fortification ProgramDr Amber Elahiand a large number ofstudentsand faculty members were present.

Addressing the audience, Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha advised students that being professionals it is your responsibility to create awareness among peoples to clarify myths and controversies associated with eggs and poultry meatalso about the pure high quality healthy food by utilize your knowledge and skills to curb malnutrition and stunting issues in the country.

He said egg is the unique and affordable source for getting protein which is the basic need for the growth of human body. Heurged to provide healthydesi foods like lassi,milk, egg and butter to school going children in a day. He said all kind of soda drinks and tea whitener are unhealthy and acknowledge the role of Punjab Food Authority to bane soda drinks in institutions. He also lauded the role of organizer to arranged informative activity for the capacity building of students.

In seminar, guest speakerDr Amber Elahidelivered her detailed lectureonfortified foods; a solution to micronutrients deficiencies.

At the end of seminar,Prof DrTalatNaseerPasha distributed shields and cash prizes among the winners of cooking and poster competitions. In cooking contest,Abdullah won the 1st position, Fatima Tariq got 2nd position while Farah Malik stood on 3rd position. In poster contest,Sumaiya Malikwon the 1st position,Talbia Tariq got 2nd position whileRimshaShakeelgot 3rd position.