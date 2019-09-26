World Pharmacist Day observed at UVAS

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore arranged walk, seminar, cake cutting ceremony and skit performance featured to mark the World Pharmacist Day in a befitting manner here on Wednesday in City Campus Lahore

The aim of the day was to promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving health world over. Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) Dr Tahir Mehmood Khan led the walk while a large number of students and faculty members participated. The walk started from in front of the Vice-Chancellor Office and took a round of the city campus.