World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Rabies Day and arranged a walk to create awareness against rabies here on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Rabies Day and arranged a walk to create awareness against rabies here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Khalid and students from various UVAS societies and faculty members participated. The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the Outdoor Hospital after took the round of City Campus.

On the occasion, Pet Center arranged a free rabies vaccination camp by vaccinating a cat. The purpose of the activity was to educate, vaccinate and eliminate the Rabies from the country.

It was conducted to highlight the importance of the day by spreading awareness against Rabies. Similar activities were also held at UVAS other campuses.

The Pet Center University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore started 3-days National Workshop on Small Animal Radiography & Abdominal Sonography at UVAS City Campus. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani chaired the inaugural session of the workshop while a number of participants were present. This workshop was designed for the practicing vets/students confronted with diagnostic challenges faced at pet clinics. The aim of the hands on training was to enable the participants to correctly interpret radiography as well as successfully scan the various abdominal organs of the pets in general.