World Rabies Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Rabies Day and arranged a walk to create awareness against rabies here on Wednesday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and students from various UVAS student societies and faculty members participated.

The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the Pet Centre after taking a round of City Campus.
The Pet Center also arranged a free rabies vaccination camp to mark the day. The Vice-Chancellor opened the camp by vaccinating a pet cat.

The purpose of the activity was to educate people, vaccinate pets and eliminate rabies from the country. Similar activities were also held at other campuses of the UVAS.

