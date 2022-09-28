UrduPoint.com

World Rabies Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 03:42 PM

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an awareness walk and vaccination camp to mark World Rabies Day with the theme of “One Health Zero Deaths” to create awareness among public against rabies here at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Directors/Chairpersons from different departments, students from Vets Care Club, faculty members, staff members from Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and representatives from different pharmaceutical industries participated.

The walk started from the Vice-Chancellor Office and culminated at the Pet Centre after taking a round of City Campus.

Meanwhile, UVAS Pet Center also arranged a free rabies vaccination camp to mark the day. The Vice-Chancellor opened the camp by vaccinating a pet cat. The purpose of the activity was to educate people, vaccinate pets and eliminate rabies from the country. Similar activities were also arranged at other campuses of the UVAS.

