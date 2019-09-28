UrduPoint.com
World Rabies Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:18 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Rabies Day in befitting mannerand arrangeda walk, seminar, presentation on rabiesand a vaccination campto create awareness among publicabout rabies in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2019) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Rabies Day in befitting mannerand arrangeda walk, seminar, presentation on rabiesand a vaccination campto create awareness among publicabout rabies in City Campus Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha led the walk whileSenior Tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf,Prof DrTahirYaqub,Incharge Pet Center Prof DrAsim Khalid and a large number of students and faculty members participated.UVAS Pet Center started the camp by vaccinating a dog.

Later a seminar was held at conference hall,Vice-Chancellor Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha chairedthe seminar.A number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.Similar programmes on rabies were also arranged in other campuses of UVAS.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrTalatNaseer Pashalauded the presentation and achievements of Assistant Prof DrJibranHussain, and MsAfsheenShafqata student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang won prestige award of worth rupees US$3000 duringPoultry Science Conference at the occasion of International Poultry Expo (IPEX-2019). He advised students to engage yourself in the professional activities related to veterinary profession including pet practice, food science & technologies, meat science, small and large animals dairy animal practitioners, nutrition whileexplore new opportunities, innovations, methodologies and developments for your bright future.

Heurged students to excel in the veterinary profession by utilizingyour skills proving yourselffor practical life and set targets where you want to see yourself after 10 years.He said UVAS is always providing its full support for the capacity building and professional development of its students and researchers.

Later,Associate Professor/Chairman Department of Epidemiology and Public Health Dr Muhammad Hassan Mushtaq gave detailed presentation on rabies current status and future control strategies. He highlightedrabies outbreak management, rabies control initiatives in Pakistan, world status in controlling rabies, dog population management and vaccine to improve health and welfare of own dog and stray dogs,techniques and scientific methods for mass dog vaccination, how to work in rabies affected areas andhandle stray dogs, catch dogs, how to use control polesfor prevention of rabies etc.

The purpose of the activity was to educate, vaccinate and eliminate rabies from the country. It was conducted to highlight the importance of the day by spreading awareness against rabies.

