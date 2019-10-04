World Teachers Day, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) vows to promote teachers' education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) reiterated its pledge on the World Teachers Day, being celebrated on Octobers 5 that it would lay greater focus on the capacity-building of teaching community through the use of new technology.

The AIOU will continue to play its leading role for professional development of the teachers, as well as enhancing their respect and dignity in the society through formal and non-formal educational activities, said Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message on the occasion.

As this year, the World Teachers Day is being celebrated with the theme, "Young Teachers", he said, they wish to provide maximum opportunities to the new comers in the profession, enabling them to do their best in their teaching discourses.� Upholding respect and dignity of the teachers in the society is the most important one and it is hoped that the Day will help to create necessary awareness to this effect. The AIOU has recently redesigned its teachers training curriculum, so as to make the learning practices more effective in proper brought-up of the new generation.� The AIOU at its own is striving to ensure that an inclusive and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities become a reality by producing capable teachers.

Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum asserted that teachers should develop themselves as role-models for the students by achieving excellence in their respective fields.

They could make themselves prominent by adopting an affectionate and friendly behaviour towards their students since the right attitude made a real difference in the teaching process, he added.

According to Dr Nasir Mahmood, Dean faculty of Education, the university has recently launched various degree programmes and short-courses for promoting teachers' training at various levels.

A certificate course for teachers of literacy and non-formal education has also been introduced with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNESCO.

It was first kind of teachers training programme in the country that was organised by the university's Department of Distance and Non-Formal Education for promoting teaching quality in Literacy and Non-Formal education.

Meanwhile, the university has�re-launched its teacher training programmes from the new semester, Autumn 2019 in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It was announced that the admission in these programmes will remain open until October 15. The M.Ed one-year comprises five categories, Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance & Non-Formal Education, Science Education and Special Education.