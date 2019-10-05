UrduPoint.com
World Teachers Day Observed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 11:17 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Faisal Farooq Cheema said that the future of coming generation was in the hands of teachers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Faisal Farooq Cheema said that the future of coming generation was in the hands of teachers.

Addressing a ceremony on 'World Teachers Day' at Government Comprehensive Girls High school on Saturday the parliamentary secretary said that teachers were the vivid picture of learning and embodiment of ethics.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull said that teachers were the role model for students. She said that the teachers status demands that he be a comprehensive model of morals.

Asia Gull further said that "if teachers boost confidence in children, they conquer everything of the world." Teachers were fighting against ignorance and playing significant role in nation building, she added.

On this occasion CEO education Riaz Qadeer said that 194 teachers of district Sargodha were being promoted in next grade whereas 23 teachers are regularized. He said that 10 teachers belong to the six Tehsils of the district will be awarded cash prizes soon; similarly, the topper students of 9th class who got 95% marks would be given awards in ceremony.

