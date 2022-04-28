World Veterinary Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Nawan Laboratories and Selmore Pharmaceuticals observed World Veterinary Day with the theme “Strengthening Veterinary Resilience” on Thursday here at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Nawan Laboratories and Selmore Pharmaceuticals observed World Veterinary Day with the theme “Strengthening Veterinary Resilience” on Thursday here at City Campus Lahore.

Various activities including a walk, a seminar, a poster competition, a free medical treatment camp and renowned veterinarian massages featured the day in a befitting manner to create awareness about the welfare of animals in the community.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Chief Executive Officer Forward Solution Animal Health Company Dr Asim Mahmood Khan, Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid and a large number of students from Vets Care Club, faculty members and industries representatives participated. The walk started from in front of the Vice-Chancellor office and culminated at UVAS Outdoor Hospital where Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with other dignitaries inaugurated free medical treatment camp.

Later, a seminar was arranged to sensitize people about the importance of animal welfare, health and treatment. Addressing the students in the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS successfully completed its 20 years due to its quality of education and research.

He said that Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree is the flagship programme of the UVAS and it is direly needed to adopt the latest technologies, diagnostics and skills to uplift veterinary profession in the country.

Dr Asim Mahmood Khan as a guest speaker delivered a lecture to students on the topic of strengthening veterinary resilience. He advised students to select any field related to genetics, breeding, pet practices, diagnostics, animal nutrition & animal management and they need to learn innovative knowledge to excel in their selected fields for the uplift of veterinary profession.

In their recorded messages, senior veterinarians Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, Prof Dr Hamad Bin Rasheed, Dr Rehanul Haq urged the importance of veterinary ethics, positive uses of social media, animal diseases, cope up challenges related to diseases outbreaks and measures, awareness, innovation, learning about modern technologies & skills and academia industry linkages to fill the gap in the veterinary profession, etc.

At the end, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf chaired the concluding ceremony of the seminar and gave away a shield to Dr Asim Mahmmod Khan and distributed cash prizes among the winners of poster competition. Similar activities were also held on other UVAS campuses to observe World Veterinary Day.