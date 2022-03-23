UrduPoint.com

World Water Day Observes At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 05:56 PM

World Water Day observes at UVAS

The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with the Senior Tutor office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) and Sapphire Textiles Millsarranged a awareness walk, poster competition and a seminar to mark World Water Day to spread awareness among public about water conservationwith the theme of “Groundwater: making invisible, visible”here at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Mar, 2022) The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with the Senior Tutor office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) and Sapphire Textiles Millsarranged a awareness walk, poster competition and a seminar to mark World Water Day to spread awareness among public about water conservationwith the theme of “Groundwater: making invisible, visible”here at City Campus Lahore.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Environmental SciencesDrSaif-ur-RehmanKashif and a large number of faculty members and studentsparticipated in the walk.

The walk starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminate at Pasha Academic Block after taking the round of City Campus.

While addressing a seminar, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that joint effort is a key way to spread awareness among public about the importance of water conservation. In the seminar Prof Dr Abdullah Yaser gave detailed presentation on cost solutions for making ground water visible, MsMisbah talked about Pakistan water issues and way forward while DrMohsinHafeez spoke about sustainable groundwater management in the indus basin: issues, challenges and opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Water Textile From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS, HECwill jointlyconduct wrestling trail for L ..

UVAS, HECwill jointlyconduct wrestling trail for Lahore region players underPrim ..

43 seconds ago
 PM says he will never resign, will give big surpri ..

PM says he will never resign, will give big surprise to opposition

28 minutes ago
 Man strangled wife to death in Burewala

Man strangled wife to death in Burewala

27 minutes ago
 Unkown dead body recovered from river Chenab

Unkown dead body recovered from river Chenab

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day observed in Prison Staff Training Aca ..

Pakistan Day observed in Prison Staff Training Academy Haripur

28 minutes ago
 Mali attacks leave 16 soldiers dead

Mali attacks leave 16 soldiers dead

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>