World Water Day observes at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Mar, 2022) The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahorein collaboration with the Senior Tutor office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) & Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN) and Sapphire Textiles Millsarranged a awareness walk, poster competition and a seminar to mark World Water Day to spread awareness among public about water conservationwith the theme of “Groundwater: making invisible, visible”here at City Campus Lahore.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Environmental SciencesDrSaif-ur-RehmanKashif and a large number of faculty members and studentsparticipated in the walk.

The walk starting from Vice-Chancellor office and culminate at Pasha Academic Block after taking the round of City Campus.

While addressing a seminar, Prof DrNasim Ahmad said that joint effort is a key way to spread awareness among public about the importance of water conservation. In the seminar Prof Dr Abdullah Yaser gave detailed presentation on cost solutions for making ground water visible, MsMisbah talked about Pakistan water issues and way forward while DrMohsinHafeez spoke about sustainable groundwater management in the indus basin: issues, challenges and opportunities.