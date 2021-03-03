UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Wildlife Day Observed At UVAS Ravi Campus

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:27 PM

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed World Wildlife Day with the theme ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd March, 2021) The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed World Wildlife Day with the theme ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’. Various activities including an awareness walk, seminar and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about wild fauna and flora among students and the general public.

Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid led the walk while Prof Dr Athar Mahmud, Prof Dr Saima and a number of professionals, faculty members and students participated.

The walk started from Zoological Museum and culminated at Academic Block, C-Block Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Dr Syed Muhammad Irteza from National Center of Geographical Information System (GIS) and Space Applications, Punjab University Lahore delivered a lecture on ‘Role of GIS and Remote Sensing in Forest Management while Dr Muhammad Zahid, Deputy Director Wildlife, Punjab Wildlife & Parks Department, delivered a lecture on ‘Sustaining People and Planet: Legislative Approaches.

Related Topics

Lahore World Punjab Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

8 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

26 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

11 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

11 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.