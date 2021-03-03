World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed World Wildlife Day with the theme ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd March, 2021) The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore observed World Wildlife Day with the theme ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’. Various activities including an awareness walk, seminar and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about wild fauna and flora among students and the general public.

Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid led the walk while Prof Dr Athar Mahmud, Prof Dr Saima and a number of professionals, faculty members and students participated.

The walk started from Zoological Museum and culminated at Academic Block, C-Block Ravi Campus Pattoki.

Dr Syed Muhammad Irteza from National Center of Geographical Information System (GIS) and Space Applications, Punjab University Lahore delivered a lecture on ‘Role of GIS and Remote Sensing in Forest Management while Dr Muhammad Zahid, Deputy Director Wildlife, Punjab Wildlife & Parks Department, delivered a lecture on ‘Sustaining People and Planet: Legislative Approaches.