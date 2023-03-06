UrduPoint.com

World Wildlife Day Observed At UVAS Ravi Campus

Published March 06, 2023

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023) The Department of Wildlife and Ecology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan observed World Wildlife Day with the theme of ‘Partnerships for wildlife conservation’. Various activities including an awareness walk, seminar, wildlife photography competition and informative lectures were arranged to create awareness about wild fauna and flora among students and the general public.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima led the walk while Chairman Department of Wildlife and Ecology Dr Arshad Javid, Senior Manager Wildlife Conservation WWF-Pakistan Ms Hamera Ayesha, Manager Geographical Information System (GIS) WWF-Pakistan Mr Usman Akram and a large number of professionals, faculty members and students participated.

In the seminar guests speakers delivered their lectures on the topics of use of geospatial technologies in wildlife mapping & assessment and wildlife our assets and common responsibility-partnerships for wildlife conservation at Akram Complex. At the end of seminar Dr Saima distributed certificates among the winner of photography competition and presented the vote of thanks.

