World's Eminent Academicians To Attend AIOU's Moot On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

World's eminent academicians to attend AIOU's moot on Tuesday

World's eminent academicians will attend a two-day international conferences on Research and Practices in Education, being held here on Tuesday.It is being arranged by the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University

World's eminent academicians will attend a two-day international conferences on Research and Practices in Education, being held here on Tuesday.It is being arranged by the Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University.

This will be the fifth such annual event that aimed at promoting research and new learning practices in the field of higher education.This is in line with recent initiatives taken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum to promote research cultural that is relevant to the country's socio-economic needs.An announcement here on Friday said that the conference to be held on February 18-19 themed, �Relevance and Quality in Education' with special reference to SDG4.

International and national delegates will join the conference.The speakers of conference include eminent speakers: Prof.

Dr. Kiichi Oyasu from Tokyo Healthcare University who will deliver a keynote speech on topic, "Role of Community Based Learning"Ms.

Punramol Sutthirit from Ministry of Education, Thailand will be another keynote speaker, who will share with the participants her expertise and experience in the field Literacy and Non-Formal Education.The conference will provide a platform for researchers and practitioners to share evidence-based findings and results of various interventions.It will help to work out a plan of collaborative efforts of policymakers, institutional leadership, industry and the local community for maintaining relevance and enhancing the quality of education.The main objective of the conference is to bring together the eminent researchers and practitioners to share their work and highlight the indicators of relevance and quality in education.

