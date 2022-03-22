WUM to hold 4th Convocation on Mar 24

The 4th convocation of The Women University Multan (WUM) will be held on March 24 at its Matital Campus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The 4th convocation of The Women University Multan (WUM) will be held on March 24 at its Matital Campus.

The degrees and gold medals will be awarded to BS four year programme, from 2016-20, 2017-21 as well as two year MA / MSc, MPhil and PhD graduates.

The special guest of the convocation will be Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who is Chancellor of the varsity.

A spokesperson for WUM informed that a total of 111 students would be awarded gold medals while 2682 would be awarded degrees.

The preparations for the convocation have been completed, she said adding that students have been directed to attend the final rehearsal of the convocation on 23 March at Matital Campus.

All those graduates who do not attend the rehearsal will not be allowed to participate in the convocation.