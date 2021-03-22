WUM to set up women development centre

Women University Multan (WUM) will establish women development centre at its Mattital campus for imparting vocational training, awareness of legal matters and enhancing their potentials, said VC, Dr Uzma Quarishi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Women University Multan (WUM) will establish women development centre at its Mattital campus for imparting vocational training, awareness of legal matters and enhancing their potentials, said VC, Dr Uzma Quarishi.

Talking to APP on Monday, Dr Uzma Quarishi said that the Women Development Department would collaborate with the varsity for this purpose for which it had extended Rs 3 million as seed money for the project.

A day care centre for staffers kids will also be built under the project, she informed.

She stated that South Punjab has a lot of potential adding that women of this region can do miracles if they are guided in the right direction.

" Women of South Punjab possess great capabilities. They need proper guidelines to utilize their talent.." Dr Quraishi observed.

To a question, she replied that this centre would have a liaison with Violence against Women centre in Multan for better coordination for well-being of women, To another question, the VC informed that Commissioner Multan Division has promised to help varsity for getting land at Mattital for constructing new faculties and other blocks.