WWF Finances 706 Industrial Workers' Children Education

Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:57 PM

WWF finances 706 industrial workers' children education

Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) has spent an amount of Rs 55.41 million to finance the education of as many as 706 children of industrial workers during the last fiscal year

Talking to APP on Monday, an official of the WWF said the department had been fully sponsoring pre-metric education of the workers children by reimbursing their tuition fees, whereas three types of stipend were being extended to them for their post-metric education.

Talking to APP on Monday, an official of the WWF said the department had been fully sponsoring pre-metric education of the workers children by reimbursing their tuition fees, whereas three types of stipend were being extended to them for their post-metric education.

He said the total spent amount included both reimbursement of fee in pre-metric cases and stipend for post-metric students.

Explaining the types of stipend, he said Rs 1,600 was being given to the intermediate students, Rs 2,500 to graduation and Rs 3,500 to the children of workers in post-graduate classes.

