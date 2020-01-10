UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi's Speech At Meeting Summarizing Party Education Campaign Published

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

Xi's speech at meeting summarizing party education campaign published

A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting summarizing a CPC education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" has been published by the People's Publishing House

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting summarizing a CPC education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" has been published by the People's Publishing House.

In his speech delivered on Wednesday, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for continued efforts to ensure that the Party remains true to its original aspiration and keeps its mission firmly in mind. The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

Related Topics

Education China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

7 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

4 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.