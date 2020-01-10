(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting summarizing a CPC education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission" has been published by the People's Publishing House.

In his speech delivered on Wednesday, Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for continued efforts to ensure that the Party remains true to its original aspiration and keeps its mission firmly in mind. The booklet is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.