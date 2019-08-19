UrduPoint.com
Youth Action Committee Demands For Restoration Of Student Union In Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Youth Action Committee on Monday announced to hold long March in Hyderabad on September 21 for restoration of student union in higher education institutions of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Youth Action Committee on Monday announced to hold long March in Hyderabad on September 21 for restoration of student union in higher education institutions of Sindh.

In a press conference,Sindhu Nawaz Ghangro of Youth Action Committee demanded of the Federal as well as provincial governments to restore student union in the universities without any delay.

she said student union was imperative for resolution of problems being faced by the university students.

The March would be taken out from Alama Daudpota library to Hyder Chowk on September 21 which would be attended by thousands of students from all over Sindh, she claimed.

She said Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto was also remained head of the Student Union in Oxford University but despite that she could not restored student union during her tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Ms. Sindhu said in order to defuse growing trend of extremism in the higher education institutions the only way is to restore student union.

Sohail Bhutto, Serman Brohi, Hamza Ali Chandio, Sindhyar Soomro, Tabusum and other students of different universities were also present with her during press conference.

