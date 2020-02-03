UrduPoint.com
Youth Action Committee Takes Out Rally For Restoration Of Student Unions In Universities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:44 PM

Youth Action Committee takes out rally for restoration of student unions in universities

The Youth Action Committee took out a rally in Sindh University, Jamshoro district, on Monday demanding restoration of the student unions in the universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Youth Action Committee took out a rally in Sindh University, Jamshoro district, on Monday demanding restoration of the student unions in the universities.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee's leader Sindhu Nawaz Ghangro said the Sindh Government had sought 3 months for removing the ban on the unions through an act of the assembly.

However, she contended that the bill which was being drafted for the restoration did not completely represent the demands of the students.

She requested the provincial government to amend the draft bill by including demands of the students before the bill was tabled in the provincial assembly.

Sindhu said in the meantime the action committee had planned to hold awareness rallies in all universities in the province.

She said the union would play a pivotal role in highlighting the myriads of the issues being confronted by the students in the higher education institutions.

She said the action committee was sensitizing the students about their roles, responsibilities and rights while at the study in the universities.

