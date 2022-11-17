UrduPoint.com

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 04:34 PM

The Character Building Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in connection with Iqbal Day arranged ‘Youth Leadership Development Training Programme’ at City Campus on Thursday

Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen, Social Reformer Mr Sultan Khan and Young Iqbal Scholar & Youth Activist Mr Zahid Hussain were the guest speakers. They delivered motivational lecture to UVAS students on the topic of construction of Islamic leadership behavior and the secrets of the self (khudi). They also highlighted the efforts of Dr Allama Iqbal his role in the creation of Pakistan and especially his lesson for youth regarding self-respect, high morals, justice, straightforwardness and democracy through his thought-provoking poetry.

Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, Prof Dr Mian Abdul Hafeez and number of students from different departments of UVAS attended.

Earlier, Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a seminar on "The Role of Genomics in Developing Country Animal Agriculture" at UVAS Pasha Academic Block.

Renowned Biometrician (Statistician) from University of Sydney, Australia Mr Peter C Thomson was the guest speaker who delivered an informative lecture to UVAS students while number of UVAS senior faculty members attended lecture. Various aspects have been discussed during seminar related to livestock breed improvement through genome analysis and genetic marker assistance.

