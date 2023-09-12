Open Menu

Youth Needs To Focus On Entrepreneurship: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday emphasized the need to provide maximum opportunities to youth in entrepreneurship for the development and economic stability of the country

Addressing the prizes and certificates distribution ceremony of best business ideas in entrepreneurship activities, he said this era belonged to skills and education as countries are making amazing products through recycling used plastics to support their economy.

Addressing the prizes and certificates distribution ceremony of best business ideas in entrepreneurship activities, he said this era belonged to skills and education as countries are making amazing products through recycling used plastics to support their economy.

The VC said, "Our young generation is very skilled, all they need is a guideline to make the best use of their potential.

" Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Executive Director, Dr Latif Gondal said we received 100 applications for the Big Ideas 2021 competition, and 18 students were shortlisted. He said prizes were given to the five best ideas. ORIC Additional Director, Dr Saima also addressed the ceremony.

AIOU VC, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood presented the prizes and certificates to the students. Deans, professors, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

