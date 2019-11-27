Youth to be equipped with higher education

Sector Commander Central-I National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) SSP Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani has said "it is the need of time to equip the youth with higher education for prosperity of the country".

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Sector Commander Central-I National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) SSP Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani has said "it is the need of time to equip the youth with higher education for prosperity of the country".

He said this during a signing ceremony of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NHMP and Quide-e-Azam Law College for provision of special educational package for children of the NHMP employees.

The MoU was signed by SSP Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani, Chief Executive Officer of Quaid-a-Azam Law College Ch Muhammad Saleem and Principal QLC Nareer A Malik.

As per the MoU, children of the martyred, injured in the line of duty and in service officers would get fifty per cent concession upon total dues of LLB as a scholarship.

DSP Line Headquarters Lahore Shaukat Chengaizi, DSP Tanveer Asghar, DSP Iftikhar Wains and other officers of the motorway police were also present.