Zafar Iqbal Takes Charge Of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Renowned educationist and excellent administrator, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal officially took charge of Gomal University
took charge of Gomal University.
On this occasion, the deans, heads of departments, professors, administration and other staff warmly welcomed
the Vice Chancellor.
Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, said that "Gomal University is our home, and it is a ray of hope for us, for which we all have to play an important role together for its development and progress.
"
Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal further said that "for the well-being of this institution, I need the help of all of you so that this institution can move forward towards its goal of development."
The VC said that he was determined to streamline all administrative, financial and academic affairs of the institution, which were once ranked amongst prestigious bodies of the country.
