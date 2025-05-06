Open Menu

Zafar Iqbal Takes Charge Of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Zafar Iqbal takes charge of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor

Renowned educationist and excellent administrator, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal officially took charge of Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Renowned educationist and excellent administrator, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal officially

took charge of Gomal University.

On this occasion, the deans, heads of departments, professors, administration and other staff warmly welcomed

the Vice Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, said that "Gomal University is our home, and it is a ray of hope for us, for which we all have to play an important role together for its development and progress.

"

Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal further said that "for the well-being of this institution, I need the help of all of you so that this institution can move forward towards its goal of development."

The VC said that he was determined to streamline all administrative, financial and academic affairs of the institution, which were once ranked amongst prestigious bodies of the country.

Recent Stories

District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

1 minute ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

13 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

1 minute ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

1 minute ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

1 minute ago
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

1 minute ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

30 minutes ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

5 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

5 minutes ago
 AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education