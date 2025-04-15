Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The annual convocation of Ziauddin University will be held here at the university's Gadap campus on Wednesday (April 16).

According to university spokesman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest of the degrees awarding ceremony.

As many as 1230 students (boys/girls) graduating from various fields will be awarded degree certificates in the ceremony, spokesman added.

Chancellor Dr Asim Hussain, Pro Chancellor Nida Hussain and Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abass Zafar will also address the convocation ceremony.

