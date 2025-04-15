Ziauddin University To Organise Convocation-2025 On April 16
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
) The annual convocation of Ziauddin University will be held here at the university's Gadap campus on Wednesday (April 16)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The annual convocation of Ziauddin University will be held here at the university's Gadap campus on Wednesday (April 16).
According to university spokesman, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest of the degrees awarding ceremony.
As many as 1230 students (boys/girls) graduating from various fields will be awarded degree certificates in the ceremony, spokesman added.
Chancellor Dr Asim Hussain, Pro Chancellor Nida Hussain and Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abass Zafar will also address the convocation ceremony.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16
Four died after falling into deep ditch
PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..
BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries
State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir
Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack
More Stories From Education
-
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 166 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference2 hours ago
-
VC AIOU urges students to set goals for achieving success with high GPA3 hours ago
-
KP standing committee discuss incident of paper leakage in Mardan Board5 days ago
-
101 copy case reported during SSC examination6 days ago
-
Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination7 days ago
-
US ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program[UGRAD] for Pakistan7 days ago
-
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 days ago
-
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior notice7 days ago
-
BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday8 days ago
-
AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams8 days ago
-
Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty8 days ago