Ziaullah Bangash distributes medal, cheques among 77 position holders of ABISE

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Elementary Education Ziaullah Bangash Tuesday distributed medals and cheques among 77 position holders of Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) under Stori Da Paktunkhawa (Stars of KP) Program

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in order to improve the performance public sector schools, the KP government has made reward and punishment policy more effective and giving more scholarships to the position holders in Boards examination across the province. He said that following the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan drive, the KP is leading the other provinces as 5 million saplings were planted with the help of students. We are working to produce the students of KP in the field of education with quality and standard by bringing modern technology in the educational boards and institutions, the Advisor stated.

Ziaullah Bangash said that although provincial government is providing all sorts of resources to the educational institutions for improvement of their educational standards but still credit goes to the teachers who have worked hard and produced 73 percent results in Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSC) and 83 percent in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

He disclosed that competition environment has improved the performance of students and teaching staff as well and it also boosted the trust of parents on the provincial government.

The Advisor urged the teachers that besides curriculum practice, they should teach the students patriotism and cleanliness of their surrounding environment, adding that the government would give reward to both students and teachers on good performance.

Earlier, Chairperson ABISE Dr. Shaista Irshad while welcoming the Advisor, said that under Stori Da Paktunkhawa program, we provide financial assistance to those genius students who have hurdles due to financial constraints. She further told we select 20 students each from HSC and SSC for scholarships every year where 10000 rupees each for the top 20 of HSC and 15000 each for SSC topper for two years.