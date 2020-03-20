UrduPoint.com
Adviser To Chief Minister On Science And Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Aide Inspects DHQ's Measures Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash on Friday visited District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) to review measures taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The DHQ has allocated a special ward to deal with coronavirus cases.

Relevant staff of the hospital and PTI district leaders Shafi Jan, Malik Atif and Hassan Ayaz Bangash were also present on the occasion.

The adviser said the special ward had been set up in light of Prime Minister's directives.

He said that the government had taken a number of measures to contain outbreak of coronavirus and added that by grace of Allah Almighty no case had been reported from Kohat so far.

He also appreciated public for their cooperation and added they had been adopting precautionary measures in light of the government's directives.

