MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Europe and Iran remain at the forefront of the crisis caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) , but the impact is felt throughout the world with more and more events rescheduled or canceled.

Italy updated its statistics on Thursday the total number of registered cases now stands at 15,113, including 1,016 deaths and 1,258 recoveries. On Wednesday, there were 12,462 cases.

France saw an increase of almost 600 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,876, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Wednesday there were 118,319 total confirmed cases globally, 4,620 of them new. Of new cases, only 31 were in China. Iran had 881 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,042. South Korea registered 242 new cases and a total of 7,755. Spain had 615 new cases and a total of 1,639.

Politicians are not exempt from coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began showing flu-like symptoms upon her return from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Doctors are watching over Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the coronavirus disease, Estado de S.

Paulo reported on Thursday. The news came shortly after Bolsonaro and Wajngarten made a trip to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

For international talks, new formats are being considered. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Visegrad Group counterparts are planning to hold a video conference instead of a meeting in Prague expected on Friday. The European Union and the United Kingdom are looking at video conferences as an option for next week's round of talks on post-Brexit relationship.

The National Hockey League is suspending the season. Tennis is not far behind � the ATP tour has approved a six-week suspension.

UEFA has officially invited all member associations to a videoconference on Tuesday on response to the outbreak. But, according to the French daily L'Equipe, UEFA may announce suspension of the Champions League and Europa League as well as rescheduling of Euro 2020.

Main European stock indexes fell 11-16 percent on the news that the European Central Bank would keep the current rates and on the US decision to suspend entry for those arriving from Europe.