0.3 mln people suffering corneal blindness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Former President Ophthalmologist Society of Pakistan, Dr Mazhar Quyyum Wednesday said that there were more than 0.3 million blind people in the country who could be cured by corneal grafting.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Mazhar Qayyum said in Pakistan, very few eyes had been donated till now and most of the corneas were received from Sri Lanka or America.

He said that he along with his team was starting a campaign to convince people to sign consent forms to donate their eyes after death.

He stressed wide spread social awareness programs and activities should be conducted across the country to impart the significance of eye donation and its usefulness to the visually impaired people.

Eyes were one of the most important sensory organs in the human body because it rendered vision and the power to see, he added.

Al-Shifa Trust eye hospital has established an advanced eye bank where people can submit their will for donating cornea.

Most of the religious institutions like International Islamic University Islamabad consider it to be allowed. Religious scholar Javed Ghamdi believed it Sadqa-e- Jaria. Dr Mazhar Quyyum said that old people even at the age of 80 can donate their eyes similarly old people can also be benefited by the operation. Those who have some corneal disease or cancer in the eye are not suitable for donation. Also, people suffering from Hepatitis and Aids should not donate because there disease can be transmitted to the others.