1 new COVID-19 positive case reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : With the appearance of one new case of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases surged to 67 in the State on Saturday, AJK Health department said.

At the same time, the samples of new 131 suspects were taken in the labs.

According to a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Authorities confirmed registration of one new case in AJK's capital Muzaffarabad district.

According to the report issued by AJK Health Department, total of 2185 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 2089 had been received with 67 positive cases.

Out of the total of 67 coronavirus positive cases, 44 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Saturday.

Out of existing 23 active cases, 07 are receiving treatment in Isolation hospital in Muzaffarbad, 07 in DHQ Hospital Palandri, 02 in THQ Hospital Dadayal, 6 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, 2 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal, 2 in DHQ Hospital Bagh and 03 in DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three positive patients belonged to Sargodha were also under treatment in DHQ hospital Kotli.

Those 44 patients discharged after complete recovery include 12 from CMH Rawalakot, 15 from DHQ hospital Bhimbher, one from Kotli DHQ hospital, 12 from New Mirpur city teaching hospital, one from THQ Hospitla Dadayal and 03 from DHQ hospital Palandri.

The government has established 61 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur.