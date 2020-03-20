UrduPoint.com
10-bed Isolation Ward Set Up At DHQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

10-bed isolation ward set up at DHQ hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : A 10-bed isolation ward has been set up at DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh for suspected Coronavirus patients.

The ward has been established on the instructions of provincial government and all the necessary arrangements have been put in place there, according to hospital administration.

Medicines and all necessary facilities have been made available there besides special protective dress, masks and other necessary articles for the safety of doctors and paramedical staff deputed at the isolation ward.

