10 Corona Patients Under Treatment In General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 10 corona patients were under treatment at General Hospital Faisalabad while results of four patients were awaited, said Dr Ejaz Akhtar Medical Superintendent General Hospital.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr Ejaz Akhtar said that 14 patients were housed in General Hospital.

Their samples were taken and sent to laboratory for analysis.

According to lab reports, corona results of 10 patients were positive while results of 4 patients were yet to be received , he added.

Responding to a question, Dr Ejaz Akhtar said that two patients were serious on Thursday. One corona suspect Sohaib Rumi belonging to Faisalabad was on ventilator and he died at 10:00 a.m this morning ,while doctors were striving hard to save life of another patient.

