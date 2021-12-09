UrduPoint.com

10 Die, 350 More Tested Positive During Last 24 Hours

Thu 09th December 2021 | 01:27 PM

The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 9, 829 with 350 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 10 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours

All 10 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours and no patient was on ventilator among them, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Sargodha 10 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Islamabad 10 percent and Lahore 09 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 24 percent, Bannu 15 percent, Sargodha 15 percent and Islamabad 13 percent.

Around 87 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 46,697 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 10, 942 in Sindh, 18,091in Punjab, 11,025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,508 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 583 in Balochistan, 285 in GB, and 263 in AJK.

Around 1,249,421 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,288,053 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,595, Balochistan 33,519, GB 10,422, ICT 10,8022, KP 180,514, Punjab 443,682 and Sindh 477,299.

About 28,803 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,630 have perished in Sindh. However, 13,046 had died in Punjab so far, with 02 deaths occured in past 24 hours.

Around 5,874 in KP where 06 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 962 in ICT with one died in hospital on Wednesday, Balochistan 362, GB 186, AJK 743 among one died in hospital during past 24 hours.

A total of 22,385,347 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 809 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

More Stories From Health

