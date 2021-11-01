10 more tested positive for dengue virus in Faisalabad

Another 10 people were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Another 10 people were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Monday the total number of dengue patients reached 195 while 4 dengue patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 5 dengue patients were admitted in intensive care units where best treatment facilities were being provided to them.� He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in the Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, 8 in General Hospital Ghulamabad and 4 each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He further said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure best medical facilitiesto dengue patients. He said that sufficient stock of medicines was provided to the health facilitieswhile doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round the clock in dengue wards.