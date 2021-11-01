UrduPoint.com

10 More Tested Positive For Dengue Virus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:29 PM

10 more tested positive for dengue virus in Faisalabad

Another 10 people were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Another 10 people were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Monday the total number of dengue patients reached 195 while 4 dengue patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 5 dengue patients were admitted in intensive care units where best treatment facilities were being provided to them.� He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in the Allied hospital, 31 in DHQ hospital, 8 in General Hospital Ghulamabad and 4 each in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital.

He further said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure best medical facilitiesto dengue patients. He said that sufficient stock of medicines was provided to the health facilitieswhile doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round the clock in dengue wards.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue January All Best

Recent Stories

3,822 clubs register player data

3,822 clubs register player data

4 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports 6 COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports 6 COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago
 Over population, unavailability of clean drinking ..

Over population, unavailability of clean drinking water main causes for growing ..

36 seconds ago
 PDMA starts working on winter contingency plan

PDMA starts working on winter contingency plan

40 seconds ago
 Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.