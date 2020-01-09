UrduPoint.com
10% Of Pakistanis Believe Their Mental Health Is Worse Than Their Physical Health

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:03 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is worse than their physical health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is worse than their physical health.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How is your mental health compared to your physical health?” In response, 10% said their mental health is worse than their physical health, 39% said their mental health is better than their physical health and 50% said their mental health is the same as their physical health.

1% did not know or wish to respond.

