According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is worse than their physical health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020)



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How is your mental health compared to your physical health?” In response, 10% said their mental health is worse than their physical health, 39% said their mental health is better than their physical health and 50% said their mental health is the same as their physical health.

1% did not know or wish to respond.