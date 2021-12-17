UrduPoint.com

10 Patients Of Coronavirus Admitted In LRH

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

As many as 10 patients of coronavirus have been admitted including two in ICU at Lady Reading Hospital here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 10 patients of coronavirus have been admitted including two in ICU at Lady Reading Hospital here Friday.

Muhammad Asim, spokesman of LRH told reporters that one new patient was admitted during last 24 hours in the hospital.

He said facilities were significantly improved and quality treatment was being provided to patients.

