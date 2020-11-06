100 beds allocated for COVID-19 patients in Allied Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :One hundred beds with oxygen facility have been allocated for COVID-19 patients in Allied Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf here on Friday.

He said that six wards of the hospital had been allocated for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of coronavirus.

Later, those were closed after the situation improved.

He said the hospital administration had made elaborate arrangements to cope with the second wave of pandemic. In this connection, 100 beds including 22 beds of Isolation ward and 78 of the intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency wards equipped with oxygen facility, had been allocated , he said and added that they would allocate more beds if need arises.

