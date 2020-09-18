101 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,142 after 101 new cases.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far a total number of deaths in the province reached 2,225.

The P&SHD confirmed that 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, six in Rawalpindi, one in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 17 in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, one in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Multan, two in Vehari, three in Faisalabad, one in Jhang, one in Bahawalnagar, four in Bahawalpur, two in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan and one case of COVID-19 had been reported in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,115,546 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,739 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.