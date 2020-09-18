UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

101 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

101 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,142 after 101 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 98,142 after 101 new cases.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far a total number of deaths in the province reached 2,225.

The P&SHD confirmed that 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, six in Rawalpindi, one in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 17 in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, one in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Multan, two in Vehari, three in Faisalabad, one in Jhang, one in Bahawalnagar, four in Bahawalpur, two in Lodharan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan and one case of COVID-19 had been reported in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,115,546 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,739 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Kasur Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Chakwal Mandi Bahauddin Vehari

Recent Stories

Prime suspect in Motorway gang-rape case escapes a ..

4 minutes ago

Czech daily virus cases hit new record

2 minutes ago

5000 more persons to be recruited in Motorway poli ..

2 minutes ago

SP stresses to improve the image of the Highway Po ..

2 minutes ago

River Indus still in low flood at Kotri Barrage: F ..

2 minutes ago

China Leading in COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Has ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.