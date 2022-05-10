1,019 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A total of 1,019 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 207,138 as of Monday.